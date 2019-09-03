Frank Ragnow back at practice for Lions

Getty Images

There were fears of a serious injury when Lions center Frank Ragnow was carted to the locker room during Detroit’s third preseason game of the summer, but those were alleviated when head coach Matt Patricia said that it would not end Ragnow’s season.

It appears that Ragnow may not even miss a game. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Ragnow was back on the practice field Tuesday for the first time since he went down against the Bills.

Getting Ragnow in the lineup would allow the Lions to move Graham Glasgow back to right guard and go with their preferred starting lineup against the Cardinals this weekend.

Linebacker Jarrad Davis was injured and carted off in the same game as Ragnow, but he remains out of practice along with cornerback Rashaan Melvin and defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand.