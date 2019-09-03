HBO to air “Belichick & Saban” documentary

Getty Images

The most successful college football coach of recent years and the most successful NFL coach of recent years are longtime friends and former colleagues, and their relationship and coaching success will be the subject of an upcoming HBO documentary.

HBO announced today that it will air Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching, a 90-minute documentary, on December 10. The documentary focuses on the careers of Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, who coached together with the Browns before Belichick won six Super Bowls and Saban won six national championships.

The documentary, which HBO made in conjunction with NFL Films, promises “unprecedented access” to Belichick and Saban, who often keep the media at arm’s length.

The two coaches first met in 1982, when Saban was an assistant coach at Navy, working alongside Belichick’s father. They formed a close friendship that lasts to this day.