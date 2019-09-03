Jacoby Brissett negotiated his new deal himself

Jacoby Brissett was entering the final year of his contract, scheduled to make $2 million in base salary before becoming a free agent in March. But then Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired, and the Colts signed Brissett to a two-year deal with a value of $30 million, $20 million of it guaranteed.

Brissett negotiated the deal himself, just as he did his rookie contract after the Patriots made him a third-round choice in 2016.

“Yeah, I do it myself,’’ Brissett said Tuesday, via Mike Chappell of Indianapolis’ CBS4. “I don’t like people to BS on my behalf. I try to say it for myself. All you can be is honest.

“I did my rookie contract, too, so I kind of had the gist of it.’’

The Colts have bought time to determine whether Brissett is the long-term answer. Colts coach Frank Reich already has given Brissett his endorsement, saying, “He is the man. He’s our answer.”

Brissett’s $15 million average places him 18th among players at his position. It doesn’t change anything for Brissett, who said he believed the Colts supported him even when he was Luck’s backup.

“I don’t think it changes anything,” Brissett said. “Money doesn’t define me, so it therefore wouldn’t change me to where I would be anybody different. Just go out there and play football. That’s what I’m excited for.’’

  1. Tsk tsk tsk Jacoby….De Smith’s NFLPA frowns upon players actually doing something for themselves.
    Brissett can expect a stern warning letter from the union and probably an dramatic increase in union dues for daring to negotiate a contract without involving a shyster lawyer.

  3. Right there he shows he has his head on his shoulders. Smart enough to know his abilities and his value. Maybe he could have gotten a little better contract but he’s his own man with his financial affairs.

  4. I think he did well. Better to have a brinks truck in the hand rather than roll the dice on his contract year producing a boat load of riches in 8 months in his situation.

  5. would love to see all pro athletes ditch these player agents who are doing nothing but ruin salary caps and player/team relationships, i think most players are smart enough to decide what is fair or not re salaries and bonuses, they don’t need a friggin’ stubborn parrot to hang over their shoulder.

  6. Ever since college, he’s had Bill Parcells looking out for him. Wouldn’t surprise me to learn that he helped Jacoby negotiate his contracts.

  7. At 3%(max rate), he saved himself $900k by forgoing an agent. For most players negotiating a long term contract, using an agent is likely the better option. However, Brissett was in a unique situation in which he plays a highly paid premium position who was likely going to get a majority of the contract guaranteed on a shorter deal anyways.

    Smart move for Jacoby.

  8. stucats says:
    September 3, 2019 at 6:50 pm
    would love to see all pro athletes ditch these player agents who are doing nothing but ruin salary caps and player/team relationships, i think most players are smart enough to decide what is fair or not re salaries and bonuses, they don’t need a friggin’ stubborn parrot to hang over their shoulder.
    ______________

    Being smart is only one ingredient in successfully negotiating a contract. Knowledge & experience are other important ingredients. There is nuance involved as well.

    Yes, many guys who fall out of the first round or are negotiating contracts of the year-to-year variety, can often successfully negotiate a contract the serves them well. But for longer, larger value contracts, it’s almost always a better choice to hire an agent to handle these negotiations for you.

