Jaguars claim Austin Calitro

Getty Images

The Jaguars made a change to their linebacking corps ahead of their Week One matchup with the Chiefs.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have claimed former Seahawk Austin Calitro off of waivers. Joe Giles-Harris will be dropped from the roster to make room for the new arrival.

Calitro made the initial 53-man roster in Seattle this year, but was cut on Monday when they brought fullback Nick Bellore back into the fold. Calitro played in every game for the Seahawks last season and made five starts during the regular season. He ended the year with 45 tackles and a half-sack.

Giles-Harris went undrafted out of Duke this year and signed with the Jags in late April. He had 14 tackles in the preseason.