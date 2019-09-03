Jerry Jones: Pie is getting smaller for future contracts

Getty Images

The Cowboys have done big new deals with offensive tackle La'el Collins, linebacker Jaylon Smith and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence this offseason. That leaves less cap space available for other players.

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that there may not be enough left over to pay everyone — obviously referring to running back Ezekiel Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper — to get what he wants.

“There’s no question the pie is getting smaller. To the extent we look at how much we allocate to each and every player, each and every position, that creates boundaries,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Jones is right: With a salary cap, every dollar spent on one player is a dollar that can’t be spent on another player. The question is whether the Cowboys are willing to prioritize the three players who would seem to be up next, or whether they’re going to let at least one of them walk on the theory that they can’t pay everyone.