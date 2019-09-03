Jets have a new team president

Getty Images

The New York Jets will enter the 2019 season with a new coach, a new General Manager, new uniforms, and now a new team president.

Neil Glat exited last week; the team has announced that senior V.P. and general counsel Hymie Elhai will become the new president.

The 43-year-old Elhai joined the Jets in 2000, as an intern. He became the manager of legal affairs and business development in 2002.

“For over 20 years Hymie has developed a deep level of respect from both sides of the building,” Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a press release. “Over that time, he has grown to be an invaluable and trusted confidant for many, including, in recent years, myself. Specifically, I witnessed first-hand, his leadership, communication and organizational acumen during our recent head coach and General Manager searches. I expect Hymie to be a key unifier, working alongside Adam [Gase] and Joe [Douglas], for our organization moving forward.”

The Jets also have announced that Brian Friedman has been promoted from Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Glat remains with the team. He will become a Senior Adviser.