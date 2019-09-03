Jimmy Graham returns to full practice

Getty Images

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham returned to a full practice Tuesday as the team nears the end of its preparation for the season opener Thursday.

Graham was limited Monday with a finger injury.

Tuesday also saw the return of offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, who had a veteran rest day Monday.

The Packers added two players to their report: Cornerback Tramon Williams was limited with a knee injury, and offensive lineman Alex Light had a full practice despite a wrist injury.

The team’s report otherwise was unchanged.

Linbacker Oren Burks (chest), receiver Darrius Shepherd (hamstring) and tight end Jace Sternberger (ankle) did not participate again. Cornerback Ka’dar Hollman (neck) and cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) remained limited.