J’Marcus Webb visited Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins had offensive tackle J'Marcus Webb for a visit this week, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

You might have heard of that trade the Dolphins made with Houston. Thus, after dealing left tackle Laremy Tunsil over the weekend, the Dolphins are looking for depth at the position.

Webb signed with the Colts in April, but he didn’t survive the weekend cuts.

Webb started the season opener at right tackle for the Colts in 2018 after Indianapolis had a run of injuries. But Webb didn’t make it through that game, and a hamstring injury knocked him out for the season.

He has made 65 career starts and has seen time with the Bears, Vikings, Raiders and Seahawks, as well as the Colts, since Chicago selected him in the seventh round of the 2010 draft.