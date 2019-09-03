L.J. Collier returns to practice

Getty Images

Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf wasn’t the only Seahawks rookie to return to the practice field on Monday.

First-round pick L.J. Collier was out for more than a month with an ankle injury, but the defensive end got on the field as the team began preparing to face the Bengals in Week One. Head coach Pete Carroll didn’t say whether Collier is on track to play in that game.

“L.J. did a really nice job of getting out there today,” Carroll said, via the Seattle Times. “He was on the practice field working. He’s on his way back.”

The Seahawks also had Ziggy Ansah and Jadeveon Clowney on the practice field Monday and Collier’s uptick in work means it shouldn’t be long before they’re able to get the three players Seattle’s counting on to power their pass rush in the lineup at the same time.