Lions worked out Taylor Heinicke, Tyree Jackson

The Lions worked out a number of skill position players Tuesday.

They had quarterback Tyree Jackson, receiver Anthony Johnson, quarterback Chad Kanoff, receiver Victor Bolden, running back Nick Brossette, quarterback Taylor Heinicke, receiver Terry Godwin, defensive end Geneo Grissom, receiver Marvin Hall, running back David Williams and running back Darius Jackson in Detroit, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Detroit apparently continues to weigh its options at quarterback.

The Lions have starter Matthew Stafford, Josh Johnson and David Blough at the position. Detroit acquired Blough on Friday in a trade with Cleveland, while Johnson signed with the team after Tom Savage went down in the preseason opener.

Heinicke went into last year as the Panthers backup, based largely on his familiarity with offensive coordinator Norv Turner but he was passed by a couple of younger options this year. He worked out for the Colts after the Panthers cut him.

Jackson, who went undrafted out of the University of Buffalo, was 30-of-57 for 315 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Bills in the preseason.