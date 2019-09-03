Matt Bryant was upset with the Falcons until they re-signed him

Getty Images

Matt Bryant admits his feelings were hurt when the Falcons declined the option on the kicker’s contract in February and bid him farewell.

It took almost seven months before the Falcons saw the error in their ways.

Bryant returns to the Falcons after Giorgio Tavecchio blew his chance to be the team’s kicker this season, going only 4-for-9 on field goals in the preseason.

“I would be lying to say I wasn’t upset,” Bryant said, via Paul Newberry of the Associated Press. “But that’s in the past. We’re here right now. I’m going to give it all I have to help this team win.”

Bryant is 44, but confident, despite his age, that he remains one of the league’s best at his position. He has missed only three extra points (out of 375) and 32 field-goal attempts (out of 282) since arriving in Atlanta during the 2009 season.

“As a competitor, all you want is the opportunity to go out there and compete and do the best that you can,” Bryant said. “I still feel like I have it in me, not because I say so, but because my numbers say so. I’m pretty good, and I want to keep on doing it as long as I can.”