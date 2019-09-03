Matt LaFleur has had enough questions about the “audible thing”

Posted by Mike Florio on September 3, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

Packers coach Matt LaFleur coined the phrase, and now he’s getting sick of it.

Opening up to Mike Silver of NFL Media in June regarding the tension between the rigid playcalling structure of the new Packers’ offense and the desire of quarterback Aaron Rodgers to have greater freedom at the line of scrimmage, LaFleur dubbed the sticking point between quarterback and coach the “audible thing.” And now that LaFleur, as expected, has yielded to Rodgers, LaFleur apparently has reached the limits of his patience regarding the topic.

“You guys will just not stop with this audible thing,” LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “It’s unbelievable. What do you want me to say? . . . It’s comical to me.”

It’s equal parts comedy and tragedy, given the way it’s been handled. If LaFleur and Rodgers had simply kept quiet about it, no one would know that there even was an “audible thing.” Only after they decided to disclose the dispute to the public did it become an actual or perceived (actual) power play between 15th-year quarterback and first-year coach — an actual or perceived (actual) power play that the 15th-year quarterback, given his stature and salary, was always destined to win.

So it’s now Rodgers 1, LaFleur 0. And it’s important for the franchise to keep further disagreements between franchise quarterback and neophyte coach under wraps. Of course, given Rodgers’ propensity for passive aggression, future issues likely won’t stay under wraps unless he gets his way.

The next battleground, as Peter King pointed out during Tuesday’s PFT Live, could come in the form of the pace of the offense. LaFleur wants to move quickly; Rodgers may want to go more deliberately. Especially since he now has license to survey the defense and, if he so chooses, change the play.

Thus, the “audible thing” is over. Now it’s time to wait for the “tempo thing” to possible become a thing.

25 responses to “Matt LaFleur has had enough questions about the “audible thing”

  2. “Of course, given Rodgers’ propensity for passive aggression, future issues likely won’t stay under wraps unless he gets his way.”

    Nailed it!

  5. As have we all – Arod is a QB. Part of the QB job is to call audibles. I can never understand why this is even a topic of discussion by the media?? Are QB’s not supposed to call audibles anymore?

  6. Lafleur; “Just stop it! You’re going to make Aaron mad at me” C’mon Lafleur, Aaron is always mad he plays for Green Baby

  8. Packer fans will tell you it’s nothing. A nothing article! Click bait! And then, they’ll comment almost 100 times on a Viking update about punters and #5 receivers. No, the new head coach admitting the prima Donna QB is really in charge is a big deal.

  9. The media creates a story so they have something to write about in the off-season. We go along with it because we need things to comment on as well. Ok, the season is now underway. There should be better topics for discussion. Like the Packers finally have a change in their offensive coaching. That’s pretty exciting, if you ask me. I’ve always felt the Packers were under-coached. I’ve never coached, so I might be crazy, but I’m anxious to see something new. I guess I’ve never had a successful blog either, so there’s a good chance Florio knows the mentality of the average fan better than I do. Lol.

  10. Wait until he reads this in the Dump by a Lake Gazette. He’ll be furious, wait they hired him because he is a push over and Aaron can have his way. Whine whine whine

  12. As a Bears fan I love that the national spotlight is on Green Bay’s offense and Rodgers ability to produce right away with Lafleur. All of the pressure is on them when it should be on Chicago.

    If Chicago’s defense shuts them down (which I think they will), the questions about Lafleur will only get louder.

  13. #1 Aaron Rodgers is a great Quarterback
    #2 Aaron Rodgers’ personality and traits make him difficult to co-exist with
    #3 If LaFluer wants to find early success, ride Rodgers’ coattails and he’ll likey find that success.

    Aaron Rodgers is one of the least likeable NFL players and one of the last I’d do have a beer with, but I’d still happily take him on my team

  15. “If LaFleur and Rodgers had simply kept quiet about it, no one would know that there even was an “audible thing.

    @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

    Jeez…you kinda brought it upon yourself. You are starting to whine like your QB.

  19. Packers are already having power struggle issues before their first game. I sense a last place finish for the Packers and their so called “elite” QB.

  22. Lefleur should’ve gone somewhere with a rookie QB and been given at least a couple years to groom him into his style of offense. This just looks like a disaster waiting to happen, but its Entitlement town so it’ll be fun to watch. The ‘ownership’ structure really has wasted Rodgers prime and did it again with this hiring. Good job!

  25. N E KOCH says:
    September 3, 2019 at 3:29 pm
    The Vikings still have not won a Super Bowl

    @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

    And your point is? Packer and pat fans are one in the same.

