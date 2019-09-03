Mitch Morse confident he’s fine after latest concussion

AP

Bills center Mitch Morse spent most of the summer in the concussion protocol after getting hurt early in training camp, but he was cleared late last month and is set to be on the field against the Jets this weekend.

The concussion was the fourth documented one of Morse’s NFL career and he said he spoke to “every freakin’ expert known to man” about the impact of those injuries before returning to the field. Those conversations left Morse feeling comfortable about getting back at it this season.

“You always wonder, but every single [specialist] I talked to said the outside perception of these things is kind of far off,” Morse said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “I feel very confident that I’m going to be fine in the future. We’ve done all the tests you can do, and everyone was tip-top and all the specialists said I’ll be just fine.”

The Bills made Morse a big piece of their effort to rebuild an underwhelming offensive line, so they’ll be hoping that Morse is right that the past injuries don’t foretell future problems.