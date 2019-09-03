Packers place Jace Sternberger on IR

Getty Images

The Packers have a healthy tight end at the top of the depth chart, and they cleared a roster spot at the bottom.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Packers have placed tight end Jace Sternberger on injured reserve.

Sternberger, their third-round pick from Texas A&M, would be eligible to return after eight weeks.

Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Sternberger has been seen recently in a walking boot after an ankle injury.

The Packers still have a healthy Jimmy Graham, along with Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan at the position, and Graham was practicing fully today.