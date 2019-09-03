Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson says he fractured face along with concussion

Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders placed cornerback Isaiah Johnson on injured reserve on Monday. A fourth-round pick by Oakland this spring, Johnson was injured in the team’s first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Johnson took a knee to the right side of his head from teammate Marquel Lee as he was pinwheeling to the turf after closing on a pass to Mike Thomas. The collision left Johnson with a concussion and facial injuries, which ultimately led to his move to injured reserve on Monday.

Johnson himself disclosed exactly what those facial injuries were in a tweet Monday night. Johnson said the collision with Lee fractured the right side of his face and is the reason he’s on injured reserve.

By keeping Johnson on the initial roster before moving him to injured reserve, Johnson can return to the Raiders after eight games have elapsed. He can return to the practice field after six games.

“I hope he comes back about Week 8. I hope he can,” head coach Jon Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBC Bay Area. “I think he has a chance to be as good a corner as we have here. He’s long. He’s a press corner. He’s talented. He got off to a great start. So hopefully late in the year there’s a spot for him.”