Raiders release Doug Martin from injured reserve

Doug Martin has had a hard-luck NFL career, but he’s free to start trying to find a new team.

The Raiders officially released Martin from injured reserve today, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Martin looked like one of the most promising young running backs in the NFL in 2012, when he ran for 1,454 yards as a rookie with the Buccaneers. But that remains his career high, and in four of his six seasons since then he’s been held under 500 yards.

The 30-year-old Martin was the Raiders’ primary running back last season, playing in all 16 games with nine starts and leading the team with 172 carries for 723 yards.