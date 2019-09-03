Report: Giovani Bernard signs two-year extension with Bengals

Posted by Josh Alper on September 3, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT
While all eyes are on Dallas, another veteran running back has reportedly landed a contract extension.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Giovani Bernard has agreed to a two-year extension with the Bengals.

Per the report, Bernard will get a raise from $3.4 million to $5.9 million this season as part of the deal. The total value of the deal is pegged at $10.3 million with a $600,000 bonus due next March.

Bernard was a second-round pick in 2013 and he’s appeared in at least 10 games in each of his six seasons with the team. He ran 56 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 218 yards while serving as the No. 2 back behind Joe Mixon last year. He’s set for the same role this year and the extension means the arrangement could keep going for a couple more years.

  1. Imagine Giovani Bernard’s statistics
    if Andy Dalton had an offensive line, a tight end,
    and dependable, high quality #2 wide receiver.

    Gio Bernard Statistics:
    4.2 rushing yards per attempt
    8.6 yards per reception (265 receptions – 8 career tds)

    leveon bell Statistics:
    4.3 rushing yards per attempt
    8.5 yards per reception (312 receptions – 7 career tds)

  5. Interesting but they are thin at rb and they have the cap room and I love Gio. Let’s hope Taylor know how to use both him and Joe because Lazor and Marvin were clueless. There’s no reason both can’t be on the field at the same time for some plays. Gio is the perfect number 2 to compliment Joe.

  7. That’s more than Melvin Gordon is set to make this year, I’m sure this is not sitting well with him at all.

  8. Gio Bernard should have been on the field at all times
    to mitigate the lack of a tight end and instantly collapsing offensive line.

