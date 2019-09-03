Report: Giovani Bernard signs two-year extension with Bengals

Getty Images

While all eyes are on Dallas, another veteran running back has reportedly landed a contract extension.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Giovani Bernard has agreed to a two-year extension with the Bengals.

Per the report, Bernard will get a raise from $3.4 million to $5.9 million this season as part of the deal. The total value of the deal is pegged at $10.3 million with a $600,000 bonus due next March.

Bernard was a second-round pick in 2013 and he’s appeared in at least 10 games in each of his six seasons with the team. He ran 56 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 218 yards while serving as the No. 2 back behind Joe Mixon last year. He’s set for the same role this year and the extension means the arrangement could keep going for a couple more years.