Report: La’el Collins close to extension with Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys are working on getting a new deal done with running back Ezekiel Elliott, but that’s not the only deal they are working on heading into the regular season.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that the team is close to coming to an agreement with right tackle La'el Collins on a long-term extension of his own. The team also extended linebacker Jaylon Smith this summer while talks with Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper have gone on without bearing any fruit.

Collins was expected to be a high pick in the 2015 draft, but wound up going undrafted when it was announced that police in Louisiana wanted to speak to him about the murder of a woman he had been romantically involved with in the past. Collins was not a suspect in the crime and wound up signing with the Cowboys in May of that year.

He began his career at guard, but moved to right tackle in 2017 after Doug Free retired. He’s started every game the last two seasons and it appears he’s closing in on at least a few more years in Dallas.