Reports: Jared Goff, Rams finalizing contract extension

Getty Images

The Rams spent the offseason saying they were in no rush to reach agreement on a contract extension with quarterback Jared Goff and that they weren’t working on it ahead of the 2019 season, but maintained that there was “zero chance” that they’d fail to sign a long-term deal with the quarterback at some point.

They may not have been in a rush, but they were clearly working on it because the deal is reportedly about to be finalized.

According to multiple reports, the Rams and Goff are close to agreement on a four-year contract extension. The Rams exercised their option on Goff’s contract for 2020, so he’s currently under team control for the next two seasons.

The deal comes a few months after Carson Wentz, who was taken second overall in the 2016 draft after Goff went to the Rams with the first pick, signed a new deal with the Eagles. That deal had an average annual salary of $32 million and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Goff’s deal is expected to top that one once all the details have been ironed out. Rapoport also reports that the deal is “trending toward the largest guarantee in NFL history.”

UPDATE 8:40 p.m. ET: The Rams have announced the deal.