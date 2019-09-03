Son of former owner: Dan Snyder has dragged Washington to “mediocrity”

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 3, 2019, 10:57 AM EDT
John Kent Cooke’s wealthier than he would have been to begin with because of Daniel Snyder.

But the son of the former Washington owner didn’t have many kind words for the man who bought the team from his father Jack Kent Cooke.

Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post took a lengthy look at Snyder’s legacy as he enters his third decade of ownership, and the younger Cooke said he was disappointed to see what the team has become.

“I think that what’s happened over the 20-year period is that he has taken a franchise that has been universally respected in sports, not just the NFL, and proceeded to drag it down to mediocrity,” the 77-year-old Cooke said. “It’s no longer one of the premier sports franchises in the United States.”

He has a numerical argument to back it up, as Washington is 139-180-1 during Snyder’s ownership —which means there’s work to do to reach mediocrity. They have made just five playoff appearances in those 20 years, with just two wins (one of which came in his first year).

A number of unnamed executives around the league also had some pointed comments, but Snyder did not.

His spokesman and an outside PR firm offered the Post the chance to interview Snyder, “but on the condition the interview ran in full, in place of this story.”

The Post declined to be used in that way.

“Unlike Snyder,” Cooke said to Kilgore, likely with great glee, “I return phone calls.”

That leaves the words of others, and the team’s record, to do all the talking.

21 responses to “Son of former owner: Dan Snyder has dragged Washington to “mediocrity”

  1. From where he is, Little Danny and his lap dog Georgie would be thrilled to rise up to the level of mediocrity. But he’s got that other “M” word down – Mendacious.

  4. That’s for sure and if your team name requires a landmark court order protecting racist hate speech, then it is a signal you should change your team’s name.

  5. Redskins fans would love if that team reached mediocrity. They’ve been bad more years than not since Snyder bought the franchise.

  6. Throw in Spanos, another loser owner who has ruined the LA Chargers franchise with a selfish ill-fated “re-location.” Simply stated the LA Chargers have few fans, they rent everything. They’re “homeless” in Americas capitol of homelessness…Los Angeles. Ironic isn’t it.

  7. He isn’t wrong. The Redskins used to be a top tier NFL franchise. They have been subpar under Dan Snyder. Heck they were even subpar in the six years 1993-1998 that John Kent Cooke ran the team before Snyder bought the franchise.

  8. Dan Snyder seemed to recognise that he needed to surround himself with “football people” (Joe Gibbs, George Allen’s son) … however if after 20 years in the business he himself hasn’t become a football guy, he never will.

  10. He speaks the truth. I often wonder if owners like Snyder or Jerry Jones ever take a step back and think, “man, I’ve taken what was a good team and stunk it up for the past 2 decades.” Then again, we’re talking about 2 of the biggest egos in sports.

  11. The record speaks for itself — Snyder is an abject failure as an owner. For good measure Synder also mistreats his employees, sues financially strapped ticket holders, sues local community newspapers over unfavorable coverage and illegally cuts down trees to get a better view of the Potomac River from his mansion. But mostly … he is an abject failure as an owner.

  12. My first reaction to the headline was the Snyder would take that “mediocrity” comment as a compliment. They have a long way to go before they reach mediocrity.

  13. As bad as Snyder is as an owner, Son-of-Al is even worse. And at least Snyder accumulated his wealth in the real world whereas Son-of-Al just won the birth-lottery.

  16. It’s pretty clear he bought Jack Kent Cooke’s brand. How you rate #2 overall in revenue every year and are that substandard all the time means the brand covers for your horrible leadership as an owner.

  17. The only owner that I can think of, who is worse than Dan Snyder, isn’t a football team owner… I’m referring, of course, to the worst owner in ALL of sports… James Dolan.

  18. kurdishpats1 says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:06 am
    His team is valued at $3B.

    Pretty sure he doesn’t care.

    Oh hey there Dan!

    This is a metaphor for the problem with Washington fans. Someone says something negative about your owner and you’re offended and play the “He’s a billionaire!” defense like that’s something the fans or anyone else should care at all about.

    Hail to the Kool-Aid!

  20. Titan says:
    September 3, 2019 at 11:07 am

    That’s for sure and if your team name requires a landmark court order protecting racist hate speech, then it is a signal you should change your team’s name.
    …………………………….

    Please stop beating a dead horse , that’s over and done with !

