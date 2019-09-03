Texans put TEs Jordan Thomas, Kahale Warring on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Texans kept five tight ends on their initial 53-man roster and added another when they signed Logan Paulsen on Monday, so they were either due a roster move or setting up an unusual approach to their offense for the 2019 season.

As you’d likely expect, it was the former and it actually turned out to be a pair of roster moves. The team has placed tight ends Jordan Thomas and Kahale Warring on injured reserve.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Thomas cracked a rib in the final preseason game. The 2018 sixth-round pick had 20 catches for 215 yards and four touchdowns last year.

Warring has been out since suffering a concussion in joint practices with the Packers last month. The third-round pick also dealt with a hamstring injury earlier in the summer.

Both players are eligible to return to action this season as the Texans can designate two players to return from injured reserve.