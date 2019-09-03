Vikings cut Brett Jones to get Josh Doctson on the roster

Getty Images

The Vikings made official the signing of receiver Josh Doctson on Tuesday. They needed a roster spot to add him to the 53-player roster, and Minnesota released center Brett Jones in a corresponding move.

The Vikings traded for Jones last August. He re-signed with them in April after Nick Easton left for the Saints in free agency.

Jones started three games for Minnesota last season.

Jones, 28, has played 44 career games with 17 starts, mostly with the Giants. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

His release means guard Pat Elflein will backup Garrett Bradbury at the position.