Antonio Brown finally has a helmet he likes

Getty Images

My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over. Antonio Brown has found a helmet.

Brown, the Raiders wide receiver who filed two grievances and missed multiple practices this summer because the NFL wouldn’t let him wear the decade-old helmet he’s worn for his entire career, has found a new helmet model that meets the NFL’s specifications and meets his own needs as well.

That helmet is the Xenith Shadow, which Brown finds comfortable, has good sight lines, and is light enough that he feels fast wearing it.

Brown has worn the same helmet his entire NFL career, and he wanted to bring that helmet from Pittsburgh and have it painted with the Raiders’ colors. But that helmet was disallowed by the NFL because it is more than 10 years old, and when Brown found newer versions of the same helmet, those were disallowed, too. Now Brown finally has his helmet, and we can, we hope, stop hearing about this issue.