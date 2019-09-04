Bears list Trey Burton as questionable for opener

Getty Images

It’s now officially football season. Someone is questionable.

Specifically, it’s Bears tight end Trey Burton.

Via J.J. Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com, Burton is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Packers.

He’s been limited in practice this week with a groin injury, and coach Matt Nagy said his status would be a gametime decision.

Bears offensive lineman Rashaad Coward and defensive end Bilal Nichols are also listed as questionable, though Nichols is expected to be able to play.