Bill Parcells likes that Sam Darnold “just wants to play”

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has one of the highest-profile jobs in the NFL.

And yet, he’s been able to stay low-key, which earned the approval of a guy who is historically hard to impress.

Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells told Brian Costello of the New York Post that Darnold had the right personality to lead a team.

“I know Sam a little bit,” Parcells said. “I like him. I think he’s a tough guy. You know what I like about him? He’s not ready to be a star. He just wants to play.”

Parcells got to know Darnold and Bills quarterback Josh Allen prior to the 2018 NFL Draft, meeting with them in Florida. Parcells came away with Darnold’s maturity.

“That’s very important,” Parcells said. “Half of them come into the league and they’re ready to be a star but they’re not ready to pay the price to be a quarterback.”

He clearly thinks Darnold is ready, and now that the second-year quarterback has a better cast of help around him, things could improve quickly there.