Broncos’ home field gets a new name

Getty Images

Just in time for football season, the Broncos’ home field has a new name.

Starting with their September 15 home opener, the Broncos will be playing at Empower Field.

The new name is the result of a 21-year deal between the Broncos and Empower Retirement, a Denver-based company that manages retirement plans.

The Broncos played at Mile High Stadium from the franchise founding in 1960 through 2000. That stadium has been torn down, and the Broncos moved into their new stadium, which was known as Invesco Field at Mile High from 2001 to 2011, then renamed Sports Authority Field in 2011. When the sporting goods retailer went out of business, the Broncos went looking for a new sponsor to name their stadium, and now they have it.