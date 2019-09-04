Browns make Color Rush uniforms their primary uniforms

Getty Images

The Browns are set to unveil new uniforms in 2020 and they’ve made a change to their primary uniforms in the meantime.

The team announced on Wednesday that the league has granted them approval to wear what had been their Color Rush uniforms as their primary outfit for the 2019 season. Cleveland was 3-0 in those uniforms during the 2018 season.

Those uniforms feature brown jerseys with orange numbers and orange stripes matched with brown pants that also have orange stripes. The team will be wearing those uniforms for Sunday’s opener against the Titans. They are also expected to wear them for home dates against the Rams, Seahawks, Steelers, Bengals and Ravens.

There’s no word on what uniforms they’ll wear for the other two home games on this year’s slate.