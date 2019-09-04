Cam Newton feeling “like a rookie again”

AP

Cam Newton isn’t on the Panthers’ injury report. The Panthers quarterback said he’s healthy and feeling as good as he did nine years ago.

“I feel like a rookie again,” Newton said, via NFL.com. “I’m having fun, feeling good and the thrill is still there, man. I’m blessed, just knowing that, man, you just got to sometimes put things into perspective. Just two or three weeks, two or three days ago, grown men cried, you know what I’m saying? People getting unexpectedly cut, released, traded or whatever. I’m just lucky to be a part of a fan base and organization for the same nine years. A lot of people can’t say the same.”

Newton, 30, underwent shoulder surgery in January. A mid-foot injury sidelined him during the Panthers’ third exhibition game.

He didn’t want to talk about his foot injury.

“I’m focused on the Rams,” Newton said. “I don’t want to dwell on something that’s irrelevant or what doesn’t need to be talked about. Excited about the matchup on Sunday. Really looking forward to playing four quarters of football.”

Newton credits his vegan diet with helping his recovery.

“Vegan strong. That helps a lot,” Newton said. “I’ve been vegan all year, and I don’t think I’m going back. Feel good. I recover well, and that’s what it’s pretty much all about.”