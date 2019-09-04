Colts claim Jim Irsay turned down $3.2 billion offer for the team

Getty Images

The Colts are not for sale. If they are, it’s going to cost more than $3.2 billion to get them.

Via the Indianapolis Star, the team has confirmed that owner Jim Irsay rejected an offer from an unspecified buyer of $3.2 billion for the franchise. The identity of the potential buyer was not disclosed. A team spokesperson also told the Star that the Colts are not for sale.

If it’s true that some unknown bidder offered $3.2 billion for the Colts, and if the offer had been accepted, that would have been a record price tag for any NFL team. Last year, David Tepper bought the Panthers for $2.3 billion.

And there’s no way to know whether it’s true, unless and until the unidentified buyer becomes identified — and unless and until the unidentified buyer confirms the rejected offer. Otherwise, it’s possible that the team is for sale, and that telling the world that a $3.2 billion offer was rejected sends a message that it will cost more than that to get the team.

Like, perhaps, $3.2 billion and Weird Al Yankovic’s accordion.