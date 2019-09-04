Dante Pettis a first-teamer on 49ers depth chart

Getty Images

After wide receiver Dante Pettis played into the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ third preseason game, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he was looking for the 2018 second-round pick to “earn a role” for the 2019 season.

Shanahan clarified that Pettis wasn’t in danger of getting cut, but it was a matter of determining where he would fit on the depth chart because he could be “our No. 1 receiver, our No. 2 receiver, our slot receiver, or just a role receiver.” Pettis came into the offseason with the expectation that he’d be a starter and he’s apparently shown Shanahan enough to earn that role for Week One.

Pettis is listed as a starting wideout along with Marquise Goodwin for this week’s game against the Buccaneers. Kendrick Bourne and Richie James are on the next rung with rookies Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd on the third line. For his part, Pettis seemed unconcerned about how things stacked up this summer.

“People don’t think we have a top guy, so there’s really no expectations anyway,” Pettis said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “If I’m the top guy, OK, great. If Marquise is the top guy, great. Someone is going to step up.”

The 49ers would be thrilled if Pettis is the guy who steps up this week and beyond.