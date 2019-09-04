Dolphins coordinator says Josh Rosen is still learning the offense

Getty Images

Why is Ryan Fitzpatrick ahead of Josh Rosen on the Dolphins’ quarterback depth chart? In part because Fitzpatrick has a firmer grasp of the offense.

Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea said the 22-year-old Rosen still needs time to develop.

“Josh is — as we’ve talked about — he’s still learning the offense,” O’Shea said. “He’s doing a good job on all of the things that aren’t the physical the part of the game he’s improving on, whether it be his awareness on the field, his overall familiarity with the offense, his fundamentals that he needs to work on, just like all the other players need to work on. He’s in the same position a lot of other players are. There are just a few fundamentals we’re really concentrating on with him.”

Fitzpatrick signed with the Dolphins in March and Rosen was traded to the Dolphins in April, so Fitzpatrick really didn’t have a big start on Rosen in learning the offense. But Fitzpatrick has a lot more experience than Rosen does, and O’Shea thinks Fitzpatrick is more prepared to get the ball into the hands of the Dolphins’ receivers.

“I think that one of the things that’s exciting about this offense is that we do have a lot of guys that we want to get the ball to,” O’Shea said. “I don’t know if all offenses can say that — that there’s a list of skill players that we have that we really want to try to get the ball in their hands, so that’s very exciting.”

Not many people are expecting a “very exciting” season in Miami, but the Dolphins are trying to put a positive face on the situation.