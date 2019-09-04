Eli Manning appreciates still playing

Getty Images

It’s probably a pretty good bet that at some point this season Daniel Jones takes over as the Giants’ quarterback of the present as well as their quarterback of the future. If not this season, then next.

Until then, Eli Manning is the team’s starter, and he’s going to enjoy every last minute.

“As you get into your later years, you’re always grateful for the opportunity that you’re still playing football, that you’re still part of a team, part of something special, a great organization,” Manning said Wednesday, via Bob Glauber of Newsday. “You’re always appreciative of the circumstance, and as you get older, you appreciate it more.”

Manning, 38, insists he isn’t thinking about the future.

In his 16th season, he will pass Michael Strahan, Phil Simms and Mel Hein for the most season in a Giants uniform.

“I didn’t know that until someone mentioned it,” Manning said. “I guess it is something to be proud. I’m just blessed to be with this organization, and no one has enjoyed playing with this organization more than I have. I’m appreciative of it.”

Manning will start his 231st career game on Sunday. He will keep the job as long as the Giants win.

With each loss, Jones will come closer to replacing Manning.