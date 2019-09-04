Ezekiel Elliott has yet to talk to Jerry Jones but insists they are “good”

September 4, 2019
Ezekiel Elliott has not talked to Jerry Jones in months. Not even after signing his new deal Wednesday.

As the Cowboys made Elliott the highest-paid running back in football, the Cowboys owner was ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

“Honestly, I didn’t talk to Jerry at all,” Elliott said before answering a follow-up question about whether he was eager to talk to the owner. “Uh, I’m happy to talk to him.”

Elliott appears to have let bygones be bygones after cashing a fat check from Jones. Money seems to have healed any hurt feelings with Elliott now viewing anything Jones said during the two-time Pro Bowler’s holdout as negotiating tactics.

“It’s just negotiations. You’ve got to get through it,” Elliott said. “We’re good.”

Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceneaux said last month that he and Elliott found Jones’ “Zeke who?” comment disrespectful. Jones responded by saying he’s “earned the right” to joke about Elliott after his unwavering support of the running back in 2017 cost Jones a $2 million de facto fine from the league.

“I mean, that’s so far behind us,” Elliott said. “We signed a deal, so there’s no point in talking about that other stuff.”

