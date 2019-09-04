Falcons add some cap space in advance of Julio Jones deal

Getty Images

The Falcons are yet again close to signing wide receiver Julio Jones to a new contract.

This time, they must mean it, since they’re re-arranging the numbers on the balance sheet.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Falcons have done simple contract restructurings with left tackle Jake Matthews and safety Ricardo Allen, giving them bonuses now and lowering their base salaries this year. Of course, it pushes bigger cap hits into future years, but the cap keeps going up so teams tend to not mind (until they do).

That creates immediate cap space to absorb a Jones deal, which has seemingly been “close” all offseason. Owner Arthur Blank upped it yesterday by saying they were “very, very close.”

Jones attended camp this year, and has taken Blank’s promise of a new deal as a good faith gesture. Now, they’re ready to finally finish it.