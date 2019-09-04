Howie Roseman on Clowney: We looked into it, have a lot of resources at that position

Getty Images

As trade chatter swirled around Jadeveon Clowney last week, there were reports that he was interested in playing for the Eagles during the 2019 season.

Clowney wound up being dealt to the Seahawks for a third-round pick and two players last Saturday and Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman was asked on WIP about the team’s level of interest in making a deal. Roseman said that they look into the cost of any player that becomes available, but “we aren’t just trying to collect talent, we are trying to build a team.”

In the case of Clowney, Roseman said he’s a talented player before saying “we have put a lot of resources into that position.”

“We drafted Derek [Barnett], it goes without saying and you’ve heard it from a lot of people that we are excited about Derek and his opportunity on this field,” Roseman said. “We re-signed Brandon Graham, brought back Vinny [Curry]. Really, it is important for one of these young guys as our fourth defensive end — we drafted two guys in the fourth round, Daeshon [Hall] was drafted in the third — those guys need to step up. If they don’t, we’ll address that at that time.”

There probably not be a player of Clowney’s caliber available during the season should the Eagles find that their edge defenders aren’t getting the job done, so the Eagles are banking on their previous investments paying dividends.