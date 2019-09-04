Jarrad Davis gets in limited practice for Lions

Getty Images

Lions center Frank Ragnow and linebacker Jarrad Davis both had to be carted off after suffering ankle injuries in Detroit’s third preseason game this summer, but neither player was lost for the season and both could be in play for spots in the lineup this week.

Ragnow returned to practice on Tuesday for the first time since being hurt and Davis followed suit on Wednesday. The Lions released their first injury report of the year and it showed Davis was a limited participant as the team continued on-field preparations for the Cardinals.

The other four players on the injury report, including Ragnow, were also limited participants.

Defensive end Trey Flowers was listed with the shoulder he had surgically repaired. Defensive lineman Da'shawn Hand (elbow) and cornerback Rashaan Melvin (knee) were also listed as limited after missing time recently.