Jerry Jones: Zeke plays a position with “interesting dynamics”

Posted by Josh Alper on September 4, 2019, 10:34 AM EDT
Getty Images

Jerry Jones was in New York City on Wednesday morning to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in his role as the majority stockholder in Comstock Resources, but a subsequent appearance on CNBC wasn’t focused on the energy business.

The Cowboys owner fielded questions about reaching agreement on a 6-year, $90 million extension with running back Ezekiel Elliott. He quipped that he had just come from “turning my pockets out” and said “we’re all overpaid” when asked about criticism that the Cowboys were giving Elliott too much in the deal.

Questions about the wisdom of giving running backs big contracts are nothing new and Jones acknowledged that Elliott “plays a position that has some interesting dynamics” because of the relatively short career span of many backs. He cited Emmitt Smith as an exception to that and said the two players are similarly “lionhearted” while explaining why the Cowboys went all in on Elliott.

“Zeke has been, arguably, our best player,” Jones said. “I’m not trying to be unfair to anybody else, but he’s an incremental part to our success. We’re glad to get him booked in.”

The debate about paying running backs will rage on in the years to come and, one way or another, the results the Cowboys attain with Elliott in the backfield will be a leading point in those discussions.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “Jerry Jones: Zeke plays a position with “interesting dynamics”

  1. No, he is doing nothing unique. Jerruha, you just overpaid for a guy that would get cut if he had to run behind the Vikings line.

  3. Both sides can spin it as they wish.

    Elliott — Highest paid when considering guaranteed money.

    Cowboys — Not highest paid when considering APY; 8 total years, 103 total dollars = 12.875/yr (Gurley is 14.375 APY). Also, likely includes escape clauses.

  6. It’s also the position most easily replaced. If you have a good line you’re going to have a good running game. If your line stinks it doesn’t matter much how good your RB is. And RBs have a very short peak these days. By the time this 6 year deal is even half over the odds are Zeke will either be seriously injured or slowed just enough where he’ll be just an average back, at which point the deal becomes an absolute killer for the team.

  8. In three or four years Zeke will be used up and will not be nearly as effective. Running backs don’t last in the NFL, especially the way the game is played today. He’s overpaid and everyone knows it.

  9. Too much money to one player. No Superbowl for the Cowboys while they’re dealing with this contract.

  10. allsyntax says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:45 am
    Both sides can spin it as they wish.

    Elliott — Highest paid when considering guaranteed money.

    Cowboys — Not highest paid when considering APY; 8 total years, 103 total dollars = 12.875/yr (Gurley is 14.375 APY). Also, likely includes escape clauses.
    ————————————————–
    It’s a six year contract extension for $90 million. That means he will get paid $15 million a year average. You are blending in the remaining rookie contract to get your lower number.

  11. Jerry knows Dak Prescott is nothing without Zeke Elliott so Daks future is in the hands of a self serving loose cannon. Jerry is insanely desperate for a Super Bowl is he not?

  12. Jerry blinked. Now watch Zeke get 400 touches for the 3 guaranteed years before he is cut as a broken old man , i.e. Demarko Murray.

  13. Elliott got both his vacation and his money, and Jerry got to be in the eye of the media even more than usual for the last month. Everybody won — except for perhaps the Cowboys cap guru (if there is one).

  14. All these comments….smh….Just who do you think has made this engine run the past 3 years??? Zeke has been Dak’s safety blanket! Rushing champ 2 out of the last 3 years? It would have been 3 had it not been for a totally bogus suspension. Goodell’s own investigator said he deserved no suspension!!!!! If memory serves, even that year he accrued over 1000 yds, missing 6 games. For those talking about salary cap, the Cowboys’ have the 5th largest amount of fluid monies in the league. They will be fine! With Kitna coaching Dak now, all hopes are he has improved in his accuracy, not holding the ball so long, and seeing the entire field!! He did well in preseason, so we’ll see how he does in a regular season game!

  15. KeepItReal says:
    September 4, 2019 at 11:00 am

    It’s a six year contract extension for $90 million. That means he will get paid $15 million a year average. You are blending in the remaining rookie contract to get your lower number.

    ———————————

    Yes, indeed. He is under contract for 8 years, and for 103 million. That’s 12.875 average per year. If he get’s 20 one year, and 5 another and 8 the next, it doesn’t particularly matter. As you said, Zeke’s contract is an EXTENSION. So you can’t ignore that the deal doesn’t pick up until 2 years from now.

  16. Here I was as a Giants fan worried that Jerry had finally come to his senses and was gonna build a legit contender…..annnnnnd then he does this hahahah thank you sir….now please pay Dak 30 plus mill to seal the deal

  19. Yeah, running behind a great OL provides “interesting dynamics”…There’s nothing interesting about any zone blocking schemes. A lot of teams will use them. The Pats use both as well. You’re not special.

    Sweet justification for Zeke using his leverage, bending you over the sink, now in a world of hurt in cap hell with Cooper and Dak due.

    Good luck!

  23. mogogo1 says:
    September 4, 2019 at 10:47 am
    It’s also the position most easily replaced. If you have a good line you’re going to have a good running game. If your line stinks it doesn’t matter much how good your RB is. And RBs have a very short peak these days. By the time this 6 year deal is even half over the odds are Zeke will either be seriously injured or slowed just enough where he’ll be just an average back, at which point the deal becomes an absolute killer for the team.
    —–
    Ummm…you must be new to NFL contracts but they’re not gauranteed. So you know the teams can and do cut players towards the end of them if they feel the player isn’t worth it. Check out Lesean McCoy for example. Any other points about the league you need to know just ask.

  25. Just Jerry “the caver” trying to spin it so everyone doesn’t realize that he caved and lost the negotiation game with Zeke and his agent.

    The issue with paying so many players top of the market contracts are the other starters and back-ups are left just a few crumbs of the pie and their quality is usually some of the worst in the NFL (probably most would be average in the XFL) and just a few injuries or skills falling off the cliff will kill the season and usually several seasons.

  26. I find it interesting Giants fans are amused by this. Just exactly what do you think is gonna happen in 4 years when Barkley is up for a contract?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!