Jerry Jones: Zeke plays a position with “interesting dynamics”

Getty Images

Jerry Jones was in New York City on Wednesday morning to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in his role as the majority stockholder in Comstock Resources, but a subsequent appearance on CNBC wasn’t focused on the energy business.

The Cowboys owner fielded questions about reaching agreement on a 6-year, $90 million extension with running back Ezekiel Elliott. He quipped that he had just come from “turning my pockets out” and said “we’re all overpaid” when asked about criticism that the Cowboys were giving Elliott too much in the deal.

Questions about the wisdom of giving running backs big contracts are nothing new and Jones acknowledged that Elliott “plays a position that has some interesting dynamics” because of the relatively short career span of many backs. He cited Emmitt Smith as an exception to that and said the two players are similarly “lionhearted” while explaining why the Cowboys went all in on Elliott.

“Zeke has been, arguably, our best player,” Jones said. “I’m not trying to be unfair to anybody else, but he’s an incremental part to our success. We’re glad to get him booked in.”

The debate about paying running backs will rage on in the years to come and, one way or another, the results the Cowboys attain with Elliott in the backfield will be a leading point in those discussions.