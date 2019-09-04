Jordan Reed remains in concussion protocol

Getty Images

Washington tight end Jordan Reed entered the concussion protocol after taking a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit from Falcons safety Keanu Neal during the team’s third preseason game and head coach Jay Gruden updated his status on Wednesday.

Gruden said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, that Reed remains in the protocol a few days ahead of the season opener against the Eagles. Gruden added that he’s hopeful that the tight end will be able to do some work that would put him on the path to clearance on Wednesday.

Reed has had a number of other documented concussions dating back to his time in college, so he’s no stranger to the recovery process.

Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle are the other tight ends on the 53-man roster in Washington.