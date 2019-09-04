Kaare Vedvik won’t over-analyze “a problem that doesn’t necessarily exist”

Getty Images

Kaare Vedvik‘s kicking with the Ravens last summer and this summer made him a trade target for several teams and it was hard to imagine he’d wind up on the waiver wire when the Vikings landed him for a fifth-round pick last month.

Vedvik missed three of the four field goals he tried with the Vikings in two preseason games, however, and Minnesota cut him on the way to the 53-player limit last weekend. The Jets claimed Vedvik off of waivers after watching Chandler Catanzaro and Taylor Bertolet struggle during the preseason and he’ll do the kicking against the Bills in Week One.

On Wednesday, Vedvik was asked if he’s working to polish up his mechanics ahead of that game and said that he didn’t believe the hard time in Minnesota was related to issues in that area.

“It’s not so much mechanical,” Vedvik said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I just went one-for-four. I think it’s as simple as that. Anything more into it is just over-analyzing a problem that doesn’t necessarily exist.”

There may not be much call for analysis regardless of how Vedvik performs this weekend. If he makes his kicks, all will be well. If there’s more of what went on in Minnesota, the Jets may not think all that long about looking for another option.