Kenyan Drake expected to get “a lot of touches” this week

Getty Images

The Dolphins list Kenyan Drake as their starting running back ahead of Kalen Ballage, and Drake did not appear on the team’s injury report Wednesday.

Miami appears ready to lean on Drake, who missed three weeks with a foot injury.

“I think he’s both physically and mentally ready,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “This is a guy who has as much talent as we have on our team. He’s fast. He’s physical. He’s explosive. He makes a lot of plays, and we’re looking forward to getting him a lot of touches this week.”

Drake has averaged only 7.9 touches in his career, including a career-high 10.8 per game last season. He has only two career 100-yard rushing games.

His touches and yards should rise this season if he can stay healthy.

“I just go out there and make true to the sentiment,” Drake said of Flores’ faith in him, via Alain Poupart of the team website. “That is all I can do. Take everything a day at a time. Harness my routine, focus on the things I need to do from a daily basis standpoint, step by step and go out there and just handle my business.”