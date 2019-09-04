Le’Veon Bell set to reach 8,000 scrimmage yards in 63 games, fastest ever

Getty Images

When Jets running back Le'Veon Bell plays his first game as a Jet on Sunday, it will be the 63rd game of his career. And he’ll almost certainly do something no player in NFL history has done in his first 63 games.

Bell is set to reach 8,000 career yards from scrimmage, and by doing it he’ll be the fastest player ever to get to that mark. Bell currently has 7,996 yards from scrimmage, so he’ll most likely top 8,000 on his first touch.

Eric Dickerson currently owns the distinction of the fastest player to 8,000 yards from scrimmage. Dickerson did it in his 64th game.

After Dickerson, the fastest players to get to 8,000 yards were Edgerrin James and LaDainian Tomlinson in 65 games, Jim Brown in 67 games and Marcus Allen in 68 games.