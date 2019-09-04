Mike Remmers out of practice for Giants

Getty Images

The Giants signed Mike Remmers to fill their right tackle spot and help provide them with better offensive line play than they managed during the 2018 season, but he wasn’t on the field to start the first practice week of the regular season.

Remmers was one of three players who didn’t practice for the Giants on Wednesday, but he was the only one who head coach Pat Shurmur didn’t say would be out during a pre-practice press conference. The injury report lists illness and back as the reasons for his absence.

Remmers had back surgery this offseason, which contributed to him remaining on the free agent market until the Giants signed him in May. He was able to work this summer without any reported issues, so the illness may have had more to do with Wednesday’s absence.

Chad Slade, Eric Smith and Nick Gates are reserve options on the offensive line.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) and tight end Garrett Dickerson (quad) were the other two players on the injury report.