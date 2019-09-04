Mike Tomlin downplays communications issues at Patriots games

Getty Images

Mike Tomlin hasn’t had to worry about helmets this offseason. But he is going to New England this week, which means headsets are an issue again.

The Steelers coach generally tried to downplay the communications issues that plagued him during their opening week loss in 2015 at Gillette Stadium, a place where he has said they “always” have problems.

“I’m not overly concerned about that,” Tomlin said, via Nick Goss of NBCSportsBoston.com. “We have technicians, and the league has technicians on site. That’s their area of expertise. I’m gonna worry about preparing and coaching the football team. . . .

“These guys are competitors. It’s a competitive environment up there. I’d like to change some of those outcomes, but the only one we can control is the one that lies in front of us.”

That comment could stand as Tomlin’s preemptive warning, as he tries to act like it’s not a big deal. What he can’t talk around, however, is his team’s lack of success there.

The Steelers are 1-5 at Gillette Stadium, their only win coming in 2008, when Matt Cassel was subbing for an less-pliable Tom Brady.