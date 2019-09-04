Mike Tomlin: We had a good camp, but last year was a good camp too

Getty Images

The 2019 Steelers will play their first game in New England on Sunday night and the hope in Pittsburgh is that it will be the first step toward a better year than they had in 2018.

During the offseason, one of the focal points of discussions around the team has been that things are more harmonious than they were when they were dealing with Le'Veon Bell‘s absence and Antonio Brown‘s assorted outbursts last season. During a conference call with New England reporters on Wednesday, Tomlin was asked about that notion and how it felt to have less drama at training camp.

Tomlin said he felt the team had a good summer, but noted that he would have said the same at this time last year as well.

“We don’t pay attention to the storylines,” Tomlin said. “That’s stuff that’s fed from the exterior. It was a good camp, but shoot, it was a good camp a year ago. But really you measure camps by how you perform over the course of the season, and from that standpoint stay tuned.”

While other teams may not have dealt with the same stresses that the Steelers dealt with last season, they’re all pretty much the same in regard to Tomlin’s closing point. Camp is over and nothing that happened over the summer will amount to much if the team doesn’t produce on the field.