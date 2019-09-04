Nick Bosa, Jason Verrett limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa returned to practice Monday, his first work with the team since Aug. 7. But the team didn’t have to turn in a practice report Monday. They did Wednesday.

The 49ers listed Bosa as limited as he works his way back from a high-ankle sprain.

Bosa vowed Monday that he would play in the season opener.

Cornerback Jason Verrett, who injured his ankle the same day as Bosa, also was limited Wednesday as were receiver Dante Pettis (groin), center Weston Richburg (knee) and cornerback K’Waun Williams (knee).

Left tackle Joe Staley received a veteran off day, and receivers Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back) missed practice to rehab.