Nick Foles on Jaguars injury report, sort of

The Jaguars aren’t practicing today because of their preparations for Hurricane Dorian, but they had to turn in an injury report anyway.

And there was at least one attention-getting name on it.

Via Phillip Heilman of TheAthletic.com, quarterback Nick Foles was listed on the estimated participation report today with abdominal oblique soreness.

The situation isn’t considered serious and Foles is expected to be fine for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

The Jaguars are returning to practice tomorrow, and if Foles is a full participant then, this one will become a non-factor. But because they invested so much (hope, as well as cash) in Foles and his only backup is a rookie, it’s still worth watching.