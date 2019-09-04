Odell Beckham “ready to go,” not on Browns injury report

Getty Images

The Browns have released their first injury report of the regular season and one of the biggest names on the team isn’t on it.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham dealt with a hip injury during the summer and didn’t appear in any of the team’s preseason games, but the party line was that there wasn’t anything to be concerned about for the regular season. It looks like that’s the case as Beckham didn’t merit a mention on Wednesday’s report.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens said during camp that the team’s goal was to make sure Beckham was good to go against the Titans this weekend.

“Odell is ready to go so, yeah, I feel good about the plan,” Kitchens said at his Wednesday press conference, via Cleveland.com.

The Browns did list two players on the report. Rookie linebacker Sione Takitaki was limited by a hamstring injury and defensive lineman Devaroe Lawrence was a full participant despite a shoulder issue.