Packers promote Allen Lazard

Getty Images

The Packers promoted receiver Allen Lazard to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday, the team announced.

The Packers had an open roster spot after placing tight end Jace Sternberger on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

Green Bay now has seven receivers on its 53-player roster, with rookie Darrius Shepherd unlikely to play Thursday because of a hamstring injury.

Lazard is a first-year player who originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent most of last season on the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Lazard was signed to the Packers’ active roster from Jacksonville’s practice squad on Dec. 18, and he made his NFL debut against the Lions in Week 17.