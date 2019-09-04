Raiders fined Antonio Brown $53,950 for missing two practices

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has his helmet and is set to play on Monday night, but he’s not happy with everything that happened in training camp.

Specifically, Brown posted an Instagram story that showed a letter from Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock, informing him he was fined for missing practice.

“Dear Antonio: As you know, you did not participate in the Raiders’ walk through on August 22,” the letter begins. “Your absence from practice was unexcused. Accordingly, you are hereby fined $13,950 pursuant to Article 42, Section 1(a)(viii) of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Raiders’ Club Discipline Schedule.

“You were previously fined $40,000 for missing Raiders’ preseason training camp on August 18. Please be advised that should you continue to miss mandatory team activities, including practices and games, the Raiders reserve the right to impose additional remedies available under the Club’s Discipline Schedule, the CBA and your NFL Player Contract, including, but not limited to, additional fines and discipline for engaging in Conduct Detrimental to the Club.”

Brown added his own commentary to the image: “When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear.”

The $40,000 fine was assessed on August 18, the day that Mayock angrily told reporters that it was time for Brown to be all in or all out. Brown clearly didn’t get the message, given that he missed another practice four days later. Now the Raiders are crossing their fingers and hoping that when the season starts, things will go smoothly.