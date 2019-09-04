Reports: Ezekiel Elliott deal is done

Getty Images

Running back Ezekiel Elliott returned to Dallas on Tuesday and it looks like he’ll be back with the Cowboys on Wednesday.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Elliott and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a six-year deal. PFT reported on Tuesday that a six-year deal worth $90 million was the likely end point for the extended negotiations on a contract extension.

Archer also reports that Elliott is expected at Cowboys practice on Wednesday. Given Elliott’s comments about being ready to play and the Cowboys leaving the door open for having him in the lineup, it seems likely that he’ll play against the Giants this Sunday.

The full details of the deal are still to come. The biggest and most important one is that Elliott is going to be in the backfield for the defending NFC East champs.

UPDATE 6:58 a.m. ET: NFL Media reports that “roughly half” of the $90 million is guaranteed and pegs the total value of Elliott’s contract — including this year and the team option for 2020 — at $103 million over eight years.